About 70 percent of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students were either fully or partly vaccinated by the end of last week, campus representatives confirmed Monday.
UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said 12,731 students are enrolled in classes on campus this semester, excluding dual enrollment and online only students. Of that number, 7,560 have been fully vaccinated, 1,358 were partially vaccinated and 1,881 students had filed waivers from vaccinations.
“It’s gratifying that more than 70 percent of our student body is either fully or partially vaccinated. This number reflects a sustained effort throughout the University community to promote vaccinations as the safest and most effective tools we have to combat the pandemic,” said E. Joseph Savoie, president of UL Lafayette.
It also left 1,932 students who were neither vaccinated nor had turned in their form for a waiver from vaccination. To meet registration requirements, students must either vaccinate or take the waiver option.
“No one is in any trouble,” Maron said Monday. But those who neither vaccinate nor take the waiver option will have a “hold” placed on their registrations for the winter session and spring 2022 semester. That means, essentially, they will not be able to register. He said that students could belatedly meet the vaccination requirement before the next session starts, but they may not be guaranteed specific classes they may need.
UL Lafayette is operating two vaccination centers on campus, one at 210 E. St. Mary for students, faculty and staff and a second site at Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., which is primarily for the public. The latter site opened last week.
A student testing and vaccination site opened on campus Aug. 16, the week before the fall semester opened, and later moved to the East St. Mary address, the former campus bookstore. The second site was opened on Johnston Street because vaccinations may increase within the general public due to the extension of the Shot for 100 incentive and because parking for the public is scarce on East St. Mary.
Vaccinations are available at East St. Mary address from 8-6, Monday through Friday. Vaccinations are available at Blackham Coliseum from 9-3 weekdays.
Students have been eligible for Shot for 100, Louisiana’s vaccination incentive program. Students who vaccinate are eligible for a $100 gift certificate. That program has been extended to members of the public who vaccinate, as well.