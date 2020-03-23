The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana grew faster in the first 14 days than anywhere else in the world, data shows.

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases grew 67.8% in the first two weeks after the initial diagnosis and the growth rate continues to track paths of Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The growth rate in Louisiana is also similar to Italy and Spain in number of cases after 100 positive tests.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 12 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“I would say that Louisiana was not on and still is not on a very good trajectory compared to other countries in the world who have been exposed to the virus longer than we have,” Wagner said. “What a lot of people are worried about — and you can see this happening in Italy — you have this huge growth in cases and you have a huge percentage of people diagnosed that require hospitalization. You can quickly overwhelm the ability to provide health care services.”

In two weeks, Louisiana has gone from zero to 837 confirmed cases and 20 deaths in 36 of its 64 parishes. While most of the cases were reported in the New Orleans area, more parishes are starting to report their first cases as testing is become more widespread.

As of Monday evening, 41 parishes have reported at least one confirmed case.

The state was the ninth to issue a sta-in-place order since California did last week.

“I would expect in the next couple of days to see the increase in cases to remain on the path that we’ve been on,” said Wagner, who is updating data and speaking with the governor’s office each day. “Then again, increase in cases doesn’t mean that the stay at home policy isn’t working. It’s going to take a little while longer before we see the effects of it.”

