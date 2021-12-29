A number of Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles branch offices are closed or operating with limited personnel because of COVID-19 issues, according to a news release from the department.
“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary. Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said in a prepared statement.
As the coronavirus’s highly-virulent Omicron variant drives a fresh spike in infections and snarls year-end plans, many are turning to at-home…
The agency asks for the public’s cooperation and understanding to continue to provide safe and efficient services to Louisiana residents. Because of precautions related to COVID-19, the following Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations remain temporarily closed:
Chalmette
Crowley (reopening Dec. 29)
Franklinton
Jennings
Lafayette (reopening Dec. 29, for appointments only)
Livingston
Mandeville
Monroe
New Orleans (Veterans Boulevard)
Shreveport
Westwego
Winnsboro
A complete and up-to-date list of OMV closures is located at expresslane.org/alerts. Reopening dates will be posted when they become available.
The Louisiana OMV is urging customers to save a trip to their local field office and take advantage of online services, the LA Wallet app and Public Tag Agents.
Following the CDC’s announcement Monday that people who test positive for the coronavirus only need to quarantine for five days instead of the…