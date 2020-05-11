Looking for an excuse to leave the house? As coronavirus restrictions ease up in Louisiana, consider supporting local restaurants, which have been — and continue to be — significantly impacted by the shutdown.
We're spotlighting a few options at Acadiana restaurants until businesses are able to fully reopen again.
Here are a few mouthwatering options that offer a scenic view.
Italian on the bayou
Ruffino's on the River is offering family meals for four along with a limited takeout menu that can be enjoyed on the restaurant's large outdoor patio that overlooks the Vermilion River.
Try the Wednesday family meal, which includes lasagna, Caesar salad, bread and oil for $55.
Individual and family meals come with cotton candy, the whimsical treat normally offered after dinner at Ruffino's. Bottles of wine are also available for purchase.
Ruffino's on the River is located at 921 Camellia Blvd. Call (337) 706-7333 or visit facebook.com/RuffinosOnTheRiver to learn more.
Seafood and steak in a charming downtown
Cafe Sydnie Mae is offering a takeout menu filled with the restaurant's specialties, which include steak, seafood and other local favorites that can be savored at sidewalk tables in the heart of historic downtown Breaux Bridge.
Try the Breaux shrimp and grits, which includes blackened shrimp, Creole cream cheese grits, tasso and a smoked gouda cream sauce with choice of side for $25.30 or the 10-ounce, french-cut pork chop, which is brined and grilled with compound butter, side salad and choice of side for $19.80.
Cafe Sydnie Mae is located at 140 E. Bridge St. in Breaux Bridge. Call (337) 909-2377 or visit facebook.com/CafeSydnieMae to learn more.
Po'boys on a neighborhood patio
Olde Tyme Grocery is offering its signature po'boys for takeout that can be eaten on the restaurant's expansive patio that overlooks the Saint Streets neighborhood at the edge of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Try the classic fried shrimp po'boy, $6.95 for a half or $9.75 for a whole, with an order of potato wedges for $2.75. Looking for something different? Try the restaurant's hamburger on French bread for $7.50 for a half or $10.50 for a whole.
While you're there, be sure to visit Murph's Olde Tyme Snowball Stand next door.
Olde Tyme Grocery is located at 218 W. St. Mary Blvd. Call (337) 235-8165 or visit facebook.com/oldetymegrocery to learn more.