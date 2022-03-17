Cutting the boudin was an afterthought, a “Chamber of Commerce” moment that lent levity to the opening of Festivals Acadien et Creoles in Lafayette’s Girard Park. Now it’s a tradition, and a cherished one, Pat Mould, festivals vice president of programming and development, said this week.
“I’m not sure how it started,” he said this week, as he prepared for a rare March presentation of the festivals. “It kind of evolved, man. It’s kind of a Chamber of Commerce tradition, but instead of a ribbon, we open with cutting a string of boudin.”
With no live Festivals Acadien et Creoles since 2020 – the pandemic was the culprit -- Festival founder Barry Ancelet and Mould decided to stage two live festivals this year, in March and October. The spring event opened at 5:30 p.m. Friday and closes Sunday night.
At the opening ceremony, organizer Ancelet introduced "a very special dignitary," French Consul Nathalie Beras, who cut the boudin at 5:08 with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and 94-year-old Acadiana residetn Wallace Johnson, who brought the boudin.
"Words cannot describe the feeling of joy," Said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory of the festival's return.
Beras called the boudin the "only edible ribbon."
The boudin comes from Johnson’s Boucaniere in Lafayette and will be served until it runs out. Mould said “Mr. Johnson brings quite a bit of boudin already cut and the long link – that we cut. We will pass it out as long as it is available.”
Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys will open the festival at 5:30 Friday, shortly after the boudin is distributed, and Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko will follow at 7. Festival music will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and continue through 8 p.m. On Sunday, music opens at 10:30 and closes with Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun taking the stage at 6 p.m.
French Mass is at 9 a.m. Sunday at Salle de Danse stage.
A Tribute to Grammy-nominated musician Courtney Granger, who died at 39 on Sept. 18, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Scene Ma Louisiane stage.
Saturday and Sunday weather will be near 70 degrees and sunny.