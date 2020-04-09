Waitr has expanded its delivery areas to connect more people with more restaurants.
The food delivery company announced Thursday that its new delivery areas will now be as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants. That will, in some cases, double a restaurant's current reach through Waitr delivery, according to a news release from the company.
“As these uncertain times continue, we are constantly evaluating how to better support our diners and restaurant partners,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr, in a prepared statement. “When looking at our delivery areas for restaurants and driver supply, it became clear that we could push the boundaries to help our restaurants reach more diners, which will help these restaurant partners survive and provide us new opportunities to grow.”
Waitr, which is based in Lafayette, is the market leader for restaurant delivery service in south Louisiana. Waitr operates in hundreds of small- to mid-sized markets across the country.
The company has had a rocky year filled with acquisitions, leadership turnover, layoffs and plummeting stock prices. In recent weeks, however, Waitr has recovered some as restaurants and diners rely heavily on delivery services during stay-at-home mandates tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Waitr's stock was trading around $1 per share midday Thursday. That's significantly higher than the 30 cents it was averaging in January, but it's still significantly lower than the company's 52-week high of $11.38 in April 2019.