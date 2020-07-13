ACA.coronaupdate.01.050620
Elizabeth Delahoussaye, RN, administers a COVID-19 coronavirus test on a drive-through patient at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Acadiana region on Monday led Louisiana’s nine administrative in new coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row. The region also recorded its highest seven-day positive test rate for the third day in a row.

Hospitalizations continued to rise sharply, with a 10% day-over-day increase in the total number of COVID-19 inpatients across the seven-parish Region 4. With 252 inpatients on Monday, the region's COVID-19 hospitalizations were more than double the high mark in the earlier peak in April. 

Region 4 is home to about 600,000 people, or 13% of the state’s population, and accounts for nearly a quarter of the increase in Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

There had been 33 COVID-19 deaths in Region 4 in the last 14 days, compared with 17 over the previous two-week period.

The region’s 2,646 new cases over seven days was the second-most on record, although Monday’s totals pushed Acadia and Lafayette parishes to new weekly highs. The regional positive test rate over seven days was 12.9%, up from 11.1% on July 6.

Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 parishes over the last seven days:

Parish 7D cases (change from 7/6) 7D %-pos (7/6) 
Acadia 341 (+78%) 16.6% (9.4%)
Evangeline 100 (+75%) 9.3% (8.8%) 
Iberia 359 (+16%) 18.6% (17.8%) 
Lafayette 1,071 (+25%) 12.5% (12.2%) 
St. Landry 362 (+103%) 10.7% (9.2%) 
St. Martin 204 (+27%) 10.4% (7.9%)
Vermilion 209 (+73%) 13.3% (8.6%)
All 2646 (+41%) 12.9% (11.1%) 

