The Acadiana region on Monday led Louisiana’s nine administrative in new coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row. The region also recorded its highest seven-day positive test rate for the third day in a row.
Hospitalizations continued to rise sharply, with a 10% day-over-day increase in the total number of COVID-19 inpatients across the seven-parish Region 4. With 252 inpatients on Monday, the region's COVID-19 hospitalizations were more than double the high mark in the earlier peak in April.
Region 4 is home to about 600,000 people, or 13% of the state’s population, and accounts for nearly a quarter of the increase in Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks.
There had been 33 COVID-19 deaths in Region 4 in the last 14 days, compared with 17 over the previous two-week period.
The region’s 2,646 new cases over seven days was the second-most on record, although Monday’s totals pushed Acadia and Lafayette parishes to new weekly highs. The regional positive test rate over seven days was 12.9%, up from 11.1% on July 6.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 parishes over the last seven days:
|Parish
|7D cases (change from 7/6)
|7D %-pos (7/6)
|Acadia
|341 (+78%)
|16.6% (9.4%)
|Evangeline
|100 (+75%)
|9.3% (8.8%)
|Iberia
|359 (+16%)
|18.6% (17.8%)
|Lafayette
|1,071 (+25%)
|12.5% (12.2%)
|St. Landry
|362 (+103%)
|10.7% (9.2%)
|St. Martin
|204 (+27%)
|10.4% (7.9%)
|Vermilion
|209 (+73%)
|13.3% (8.6%)
|All
|2646 (+41%)
|12.9% (11.1%)