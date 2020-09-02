The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has launched an online dashboard for reporting positive coronavirus cases on campus, according to a prepared statement from the university.
The dashboard, which began showing cases Wednesday, is expected to be updated by 5 p.m. daily to reflect positive, documented cases confirmed the previous day. Cases reported between Friday and Sunday will be posted on the following Monday.
According to the dashboard there have been 81 confirmed cases on campus since March, including 54 students and 27 faculty and staff members.
The dashboard shows no cases reported since Aug. 23.
On Aug. 21, the university reported five students and three staff members had tested positive during the first week of classes, which began Aug. 17.
UL created the dashboard “in the interest of transparency and accuracy,” said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
Hebert co-chaired the Ragin’ Cajun Resiliency Plan Task Force, a panel of administrators, students, faculty and staff members who worked throughout the summer to establish guidelines for the safe resumption of on-campus courses this fall.
The dashboard displays a weekly case number as well as a running total that reflects cases reported since March 16. It also enables users to scan weekly totals starting in mid-March.
Both student and employee positive cases are included. Student totals come from tests performed by UL Lafayette’s Student Health Services; those performed in the Department of Athletics; and from student workers who provide documentation of their illnesses to the Office of Human Resources.
Employee numbers are derived from documentation received by Human Resources.
All numbers reflect when a case was reported, not necessarily when a student or employee contracted the virus. In addition, the total number of positive cases does not mean that’s how many cases may be on campus at any particular time, Hebert said.
“Teleworking and continued remote learning this fall semester have reduced the number of employees and students on campus, so the number of positive, confirmed cases shown on the dashboard could include students and staff members who are working and learning from home.”