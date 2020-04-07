Parish Brewing Company of Broussard is releasing a new beer to benefit service industry employees whose hours, wages and tips have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.
The brewery's new IPA will be released this month as part of All Together, a global initiative among breweries hoping to raise money for those in the hospitality industry, which has taken a huge hit in recent weeks.
Proceeds from Parish Brewing's new beer, also called All Together, will benefit the Lost My Tips Fund, an online fundraiser for employees of restaurants and bars in downtown Lafayette.
"I've spent close to half my life between the service industry and brewing industry and to see this happening is amazing," said Jordan Bazile, who a cellar employee for Parish Brewing, in a prepared statement.
All Together started as a humble ask by those at a New York brewery called Other Half.
They urged breweries across the globe to take part in the fundraiser.
"At the end of the day, this is what it’s always been about — community," the brewers at Other Half said in a statement. "While we may not be able to come together in person right now, that spirit can never be taken away from us. If we do our part to protect and support each other, that spirit can actually be strengthened.”
Parish Brewing will begin online sales of All Together on April 15. The brewery will begin offering pickup of the beer on April 30.
The Lost My Tips Fund is a collaborative online fundraiser managed by Social Entertainment, Downtown Lafayette, Parish Brewing, Robbie Breaux & Team, Runaway Dish, The Law Offices of Matt & Allen and the United Way of Acadiana.
Learn more about All Together at parishbeer.com/all-together.