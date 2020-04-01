Worshipping looks very different during the coronavirus crisis, and it's been a difficult adjustment for the pastors and priests as well as church members.
Longtime Asbury Methodist member Jay Smith particularly appreciated how his church’s speakers are dealing with it.
“Our pastors have been hilarious,” Smith said. “They asked us the other day to send in pictures of ourselves because they were tired of preaching to an empty sanctuary. It’s my understanding that they’ve printed out the pictures and they posted them where you normally sit, so they get to see the same people that they normally see.”
While churches are getting creative — ministering via video on Facebook and other platforms — it's just not the same as gathering under the same roof.
“We are lost and we’re heartbroken that we can’t be at church every week,” said Jay Kimbrough, who is in the choir at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with his wife, Belinda. “It’s just maddening. We understand why, but watching a church service on a computer or on TV is not the same as actually being in the church. You’re kind of there, but you don’t really feel like that you’re really there.”
At First Baptist Church, members can view messages on the website or on Facebook while watching the Sunday sermon online.
“Personally, I prefer Facebook because you can see the comments on the side of people saying, ‘Hey, good morning. I’m here,’ ” Joel Hilbun said. “You do miss that feeling of community. It’s kind of nice to see how many are logged in or even the particular names of the people that are there.”
For some, one positive aspect of watching church services at home is not having to dress up. Hilbun, though, doesn’t go that route.
“Honestly, I don’t dress up as much as I did, but I dress up to a degree,” he said. “I put on Sunday shoes and a button-down shirt. It’s a familiar kind of thing and it makes me feel a little more normal.”
Perhaps that’s the one new habit church members will have to break when life returns to normal.
“The first Sunday Mass that was live streamed,” Kimbrough laughed, “the priest said, ‘I’m pretty sure a lot of you that are watching me now in your pajamas. But I want you to know that when this is finally done and you come back to church, you’re not going to be able to come back in your pajamas.’”
The biggest difference for most church members is the lack of contact with other members. That personal touch is missing.
For instance, Smith has been handing out peppermints to the group that sits next to him at Asbury Methodist for the past eight to 10 years.
Kind of missing that fun from church these days, ‘The Candy Man’ sent out a Facebook post Wednesday with a photo of peppermints.
“It occurred to me today there’s all these people that I’m not seeing every week,” Smith said. “So they would know that at least I’m thinking of them. I couldn’t get it to them. Thoughts are the same, the relationships don’t change. It’s just that we’re apart from each other right now.”
Kimbrough and Hilbun are both members of their church choirs and certainly miss the fun of choir practice. Because of the number elderly members in the St. Mary’s choir, Kimbrough said they actually stopped meeting before the governor’s orders eventually halted church activities.
"We have about a 35-member choir and we miss the camaraderie," Kimbrough said. "The choir is definitely a second family to us. We also miss the Wednesday night choir practices."
It’s while his wife gets to church early for the choir that he gathers his peppermints for the 11 a.m. church service.
“I miss being around all the other people,” Smith said. “I miss being inside our own sanctuary and the way the light looks in there. Mainly I miss the people. You can talk to God anywhere but you can’t see the people everywhere.”
As much as church members miss each other’s company, Kimbrough and Hilbun also know how critical it is to stay away for now. Neither understand why some churches are staying open.
“Nobody believes in freedom of assembly and freedom of religion more than I do, but right now you have to take into consideration the public welfare,” Kimbrough said. “You can’t risk so many people getting sick.”
Hilbun doesn’t feel this temporary new version of worshiping is against God’s wishes.
“The way we worship today is not the way the first century church worshiped,” Hilbun explained. “To me, there’s nothing that says we have to continue doing it the way we’re doing it. We have a very good reason to changing what we’re doing at the moment.
“I don’t think there’s a commandment from God that we do it the way we’ve been doing it. There’s also a commandment from God to love our neighbors as ourselves. To continue to have large assemblies is putting the entire community at a greater risk.”