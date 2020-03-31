The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for us all. It's not just those who are sick and who have lost loved ones. Families are separated and isolated. Many are out of work and worried about the future.
But that hasn't stopped people from reaching out to lend a helping hand.
We want to hear about those stories and share them with others in a series we're calling Acts of Kindness.
It can be big or small: neighbors buying each other groceries, a laid-off worker getting a little help with bills, running errands for those who are housebound, a friend or family member reaching out to see how you are doing.
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those random Acts of Kindness to kaskelson@theadvocate.com.