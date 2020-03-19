The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
Here are a few seafood options we're eyeing today.
The dinner NOLA: Ten jumbo New Orleans barbecue shrimp served over roasted jalapeno cheese grits. Find it for just $12.95 at Bon Temps Grill, 1312 Verot School Road. The restaurant is offering 20% off of curbside pickup, which is available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is also offering delivery through Waitr, GrubHub, UberEats and ezCater. Call 337-706-8850 to place an order.
The green monster: A sushi roll with toasted coconut shrimp, snowcrab, cream cheese, cucumber, kiwi, avocado, strawberry and plum sauce. You can get it for $16 at Tsunami, 412 Jefferson St. The restaurant is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through Waitr from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call 337-234-3474 to place an order.
The fried shrimp plate: Gulf shrimp, battered and fried, served with french fries and hush puppies and choice of side, such as the homestyle green beans. Get a small order for $13.99 or a large for $19.99 at Don's Seafood, 4309 Johnston St. The restaurant is offering carry out, curbside service and delivery through Waitr from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 337-981-1141 to place an order.
