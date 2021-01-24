More than 200 tiny white flags danced in the wind Sunday morning outside of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church as cars whizzed by on Camellia Boulevard.
Each flag represents a Lafayette Parish resident who has died of COVID-19.
"This is just for Lafayette. It's five times this for Acadiana," said Dr. Tina Stefanski, who leads the Acadiana region of the Louisiana Department of Health, after attending a short ceremony at the memorial. "I think it's an acknowledgement for the family and friends of these people that have gone through this disease and have lost lives. We all mourn with them, even though I know that people feel so isolated right now. It's an acknowledgement, as a community, that they have to mourn and that we feel their grief."
Pastor Michael Bordelon blessed the flags and prayed for the families and friends mourning loved ones during a short ceremony Sunday morning.
"Heavenly Father, we offer up these flags to be for us as symbols, assisting us in the remembrance of those of whom we love and miss," Bordelon said. "And may they be for us a beacon of hope, knowing that you are doing better things for them than we could ever ask or imagine."
Sunday's ceremony was attended by a small group of community leaders, including State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, United Way of Acadiana Director Carlee Alm-LaBar and City Council Members Pat Lewis and Nanette Cook.
The memorial is similar to those sometimes found outside of Catholic churches where the flags symbolize abortions.
Lafayette's COVID-19 memorial was inspired by a similar project announced last week by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Stacy Conrad, a community activist, asked why a public memorial wasn't happening in Acadiana. Ali Roberts, another activist, worked with her to make the idea a reality.
The women said their requests to use city-parish property for the memorial were denied.
Bordelon, pastor of St. Barnabas, offered the church property when he learned of the project. Others in the community quickly supported the idea, including Boudreaux, the state senator and Lafayette resident, and "The Current," a local nonprofit online news outlet.
"This is about people. It's not about politics," said Boudreaux, who has personally lost 12 family members to the virus. "And that's the part I love, that we can share our love and concern in a genuine way with people who are hurting."
On Saturday, just five days after conceiving the idea, Conrad and Roberts would place 210 white flags outside of the church.
"The reason this came to fruition, the reason I was on fire for it, is because I had found out at the beginning of this week that a friend of mine had died from COVID," Roberts said through tears. "I didn't even know she was sick."
Grieving families and friends have shared gratitude with Roberts and Conrad for the memorial.
"A lot of these families didn't get proper funerals because of the restrictions. A lot of them were just immediate family," Conrad said. "So this gives people a place to come and memorialize their loved ones, and just for everybody in the community to come and spend some time and have a proper place to grieve."
People from Illinois, Florida and Texas have reached out to Conrad and Roberts for advice on how to duplicate the project in their own communities.
The Lafayette COVID-19 memorial will be on display through next weekend.
People are encouraged to visit the memorial to pay tribute to those who have died from the novel coronavirus or to reflect on their lives while driving by the church on Camellia Boulevard.
Visitors can use markers, which are attached to signs around the memorial, to write the name of a loved one lost to COVID-19 on a flag.
There is also a bench at the memorial where people can reflect, pray or meditate.
"I'm hoping that it's a visualization to really motivate people to continue to try to protect everyone in our community," Stefanski said. "We're not powerless against this virus. We know that with simple measures, we can help to prevent further death, further loss, further grief. We're doing all of this for these people and their families."