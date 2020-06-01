Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested posted for coronavirus over the past week, the company confirmed on Monday.
The dairy outbreak coincided with a large number of new cases reported last week in Lafayette Parish, where the 7-day rolling average of newly reported cases and the positive testing rate are both currently at levels not seen for weeks.
Despite the dairy outbreak, the recent uptick in Lafayette is not tied to a particular location, according to Tina Stefanski, the Louisiana Department of Health administrator in the Acadiana region. Stefanski said the recent Lafayette Parish cases are not like those last month in Acadia Parish, which were tied to crawfish processing plants.
“The large driver of this increase is not congregant settings," Stefanski said of the Lafayette Parish cases. "The biggest driver to the increase is outpatient, or community spread.”
Stefanski said it's too early to tell if the recent increases represent a sustained trend.
“We don’t want to make any big statements based on a couple days of data. It’s definitely a trend we will continue to watch,” Stefanski said.
A Borden spokeswoman said an employee notified his or her supervisor on May 21 that they did not feel well and wanted to get tested for coronavirus. The result came back positive on May 25, and the facility was then temporarily shut down for sanitation.
The “vast majority” of the 150 employees at the facility then received free rapid tests through May 27, with some returning positive, said the spokeswoman, Adrienne Chance. She said the company is not disclosing how many employees tested positive. Every employee at the facility has since been tested, along with delivery drivers and other workers who may have been exposed, she said.
The facility had not previously shut down during the coronavirus crisis. It is currently operating with “temperature checking for all upon arrival at the plant, mask wearing, social distancing and numerous other safety measures,” the company said in a statement. Those measures were in place before the first employee tested positive, Chance said.
With 25 new cases reported on Monday, there have now been 119 new cases in Lafayette Parish over the past seven days. That is the highest seven-day rolling average in Lafayette since April 8. While testing has expanded during that time, the positive testing rate has also creeped up over the past week.
The new cases in the past seven days represent a 7.1% share of new tests that were also reported in that time. That is still below threshold of 10% that Gov. John Bel Edwards has established for the state, but it is higher than what has been seen in Lafayette.
The overall positive test rate in Lafayette Parish since the start of the crisis has been above 4.8% for three days in a row. It was last at that level on May 6.