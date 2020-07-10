Louisiana on Friday reported its second-highest daily coronavirus case count, with more of those cases coming from Acadiana than any other region.
It is the second day in a row that the seven-parish Region 4 led the state’s nine administrative regions in the daily case count. It is also the second straight day that Region 4 broke its own record for cases over seven days.
The total Region 4 case count increased 79% in the past two weeks, while COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 131% in the same time. The positive test rate over the past two weeks is 11.2%.
There have been 27 deaths from coronavirus over the last two weeks, an increase over 19 from the previous two-week period.
Intensive care beds across the region were more than three quarters full on Friday, though the total number available could expand as hospitals enact surge plans. Officials with Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes said this week they are not presently in danger of maxing their capacity, even as the number of inpatients sharply increases.
The weekly case count has increased for at least three days in a row in every Region 4 parish except St. Martin, where the seven-day count dipped slightly on Friday.
Lafayette Parish on Friday recorded 200 cases, only one shy of its largest-ever daily count. Lafayette’s seven-day positive test rate — while still very high, given the goal of keeping it below 10% — showed some improvement at 11.2%, down from 12.8% on July 3.
Here's a parish-by-parish look at all Region 4 parishes over the last seven days:
|Parish
|7D case (change from 7/3)
|7D positive test % (7/3)
|Acadia
|264 (+43%)
|12.6% (10.0%)
|Evangeline
|48 (+88%)
|7.8% (10.1%)
|Iberia
|337 (+44%)
|18.4% (16.2%)
|Lafayette
|848 (+8%)
|11.2% (12.8%)
|St. Landry
|307 (+123%)
|9.8% (8.0%)
|St. Martin
|184 (+31%)
|8.9% (6.6%)
|Vermilion
|196 (+155%)
|11.7% (7.5%)
|All
|11,347 (+33%)
|11.4% (10.9%)