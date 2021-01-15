Spring semester opened this week at South Louisiana Community College with classes in virtual mode, a nod to increased COVID-19 numbers likely exacerbated by relaxed social distancing during the holiday break.
Classes will remain virtual at least until Feb. 1, SLCC spokesperson Christine Payton said Friday. That’s in keeping with a mandate by the Louisiana Community & Technical College System.
“Based on the science and data collected over the past nine months, including various holidays, we anticipate a rise in COVID-19 cases among college age individuals (19-30 years-old),” SLCC Chancellor Vincent June said in a message to students, faculty and staff at the nine SLCC locations. “Out of caution of this anticipated rise, we have made adjustments to classes during the Spring 2021 semester.”
Payton said the plan is to return to hybrid classes and other modalities on Feb. 1, if public health conditions permit. SLCC students can still meet with their advisers and access computer labs and library resources. She said the best way to find out when services are open is by the chat function on the SLCC website.
She said people coming to campus should go to front door, check in and complete questionnaires. Masks must be worn.
She said although classes are only in virtual mode in January, all offices are open. Staff members in each office are rotating working at home or at the campuses to enable social distancing in those workplaces.
Payton said enrollment numbers are not complete for the semester; late registration was continuing. A dip in enrollment may occur, she said, because many students are uncertain about the situation related to the pandemic, but she said students have other opportunities to register for and complete classes in the spring semester.
SLCC offers classes of 17 weeks, 15 weeks, eight weeks and four weeks that began Jan. 11, but the college also offers courses of 12 weeks, eight weeks and four weeks that begin on later dates during the spring. Check the SLCC academic calendar for more information.
June advised students to monitor their college email for important updates from the college and from instructors and to follow the college on Facebook, Twitter and on its website for updates.