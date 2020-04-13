The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
With the unseasonably cool weather this week, we're craving warm bowls of comfort. Sure, gumbo is a go-to, but there are plenty of other flavorful options to warm your soul — from pho and curry to bibimap and sopa de mariscos.
Here's what we're eyeing today.
Butter chicken
This mild, aromatic Indian curry is equal parts creamy and flavorful with tandoori chicken in a rich, creamy tomato sauce. Get a bowl for $16.50 at Masala Indian Kitchen.
Masala is located at 2208 Kaliste Saloom Road. Visit masalaindiankitchen.com or call 337-981-6373 to learn more about hours and ordering.
Bibimbap
This Korean-inspired dish is the perfect mashup of sweet and savory — green rice, beef bulgogi, red dragon sauce, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds and a sunny-side-up egg. Get a bowl for $12 at Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant.
Spoonbill is located at 900 Jefferson St. Visit spoonbillrestaurant.com or call 337-534-0585 to learn more about hours and ordering.
Sopa de Mariscos
With shrimp, calamari, crab and vegetables simmered in coconut milk with a side of rice and bread, this Cuban soup is known as the Habana-style seafood gumbo. Get a bowl for $12.95 at Cafe Habana City.
Cafe Habana City is located at 911 Bertrand Drive. Visit cafehabanacity.com or call 337-267-3060 to learn more about hours and ordering.
Pho
This Vietnamese soup is a vibrant choice with broth, rice noodles, veggies, herbs and choice of meat. Get a bowl for $9-10.50 at Saigon Noodles.
Saigon is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 107. Visit saigonnoodleslafayette.com or call 337-456-3317 to learn more about hours and ordering.
Smoked duck and andouille gumbo
This longtime favorite features smoked duck, andouille and an impossibly dark roux for a decadent gumbo like no other. Get a bowl for $16 at Charley G's.
Charley G's is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Visit charleygs.com or call 337-981-0108 to learn more about hours and ordering.
Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining the Where Acadiana Eats group on Facebook.