The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will celebrate its spring graduating class with a virtual commencement on May 15, the university has announced on its website.
An in-person celebration will be held at a later date.
The decision to host a virtual commencement, revealed Thursday night, is in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a ban on large gatherings to mitigate the virus’ spread.
The official date of graduation for the Spring 2020 class will remain May 15. Diplomas, commencement programs, and any honor cords and medallions will be mailed to graduates and the date will be reflected on transcripts, the university said.
Information will be forthcoming about how graduates, their families, the University community and the public can watch and participate.