Forty-one new cases of coronavirus, 25 of them in Lafayette Parish, and no new deaths were reported by state health officials Monday for Acadiana.
Statewide, only four deaths were reported Monday and 425 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,728 people presumed recovered from the virus.
In Lafayette Parish, over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, including 25 reported Monday, based on 1,534 new tests. A cumulative total of 793 cases have been reported in Lafayette Parish since the first positive case was reported March 18.
A total of 26 people have died in Lafayette Parish from COVID-19. According to details by race released for Lafayette Parish for the first time Monday because deaths exceed 25, 13 of the deceased in Lafayette Parish were black, 11 were white and two were of unidentified race.
In Iberia Parish, 27 of the deceased were white and 11 were black. In St. Landry Parish, which has the highest number of deaths in Acadiana. 44 of the 54 deaths were among white residents and 10 were black residents.
Cases and deaths in the seven Acadiana parishes in the health department's Region 4 as of Monday include:
Lafayette Parish: 793 cases, up 25; 26 deaths, no change
Iberia Parish: 410 cases, up 2; 38 deaths, no change
St. Martin Parish: 300 cases, up 2; 23 deaths, no change
Acadia Parish: 422 cases, up 4; 23 deaths, no change
St. Landry Parish: 263 cases, up 6; 54 deaths, no change
Evangeline Parish: 78 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion Parish: 55 cases, up 2; 3 deaths, no change