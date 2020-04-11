Health officials are reporting 842 positive cases of coronavirus across Lafayette and neighboring parishes on Saturday.
In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 20,014 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. 470 of Louisiana's 2,067 hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
So far, 806 people have died across Louisiana.
Louisiana health officials are reporting the following pasrish numbers:
Lafayette cases/deaths: 337/12
St. Landry cases/deaths: 109/11
Acadia cases/deaths: 98/4
Vermillion cases/deaths: 24/1
Iberia cases/deaths: 128/5
St. Martin cases/deaths: 146/7
