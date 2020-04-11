ACA.lafcorona.02.040120
Law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers work at the COVID-19 coronavirus screening site outside the Cajundome Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Health officials are reporting 842 positive cases of coronavirus across Lafayette and neighboring parishes on Saturday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 20,014 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. 470 of Louisiana's 2,067 hospitalized patients are on ventilators.

So far, 806 people have died across Louisiana.

Louisiana health officials are reporting the following pasrish numbers: 

Lafayette cases/deaths: 337/12

St. Landry cases/deaths: 109/11

Acadia cases/deaths: 98/4

Vermillion cases/deaths: 24/1

Iberia cases/deaths: 128/5

St. Martin cases/deaths: 146/7

Click here for more information from the LDH.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

