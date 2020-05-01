Catholic Diocese of Lafayette pastors will have the option of celebrating outdoor Masses this weekend, as long as they can strictly follow social distancing guidelines set by Gov. John bel Edwards and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, made the decision to offer the option of outdoor Masses on Friday afternoon, after the state published rules for holding outdoor religious services. A dispensation from mandatory Mass attendance will remain in effect for Catholics in the eight-parish diocese.
The diocese announced the development at 5:02 p.m. Friday on its website.
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will hold outdoor Masses at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, but will offer a livestreamed Mass at 11 a.m., the diocese said.
Priests at Holy Cross and St. Jules in Lafayette on Friday were also planning outdoor Masses as was St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia. Outdoor Mass times will likely be revealed on each church’s website or on church Facebook pages.
Parishioners who are older or who have illnesses such as fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath should stay home, the diocese said.
"The decision to celebrate outdoor Masses is up to each church pastor," the diocese said in an issued statement, "and some pastors may prudently decide it would not be possible to prepare for outdoor Masses in their parish due to the short time frame.
"All of the faithful of the Diocese continue to be dispensed from their obligations to Sunday Mass and are reminded of the ample opportunities to participate in Mass online or on television."
Diocesan spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said some individual churches may find it more difficult than others to stage outdoor Masses. For example, she said, churches with schools and athletic fields might have adequate room to hold a Mass outside, while other churches might be landlocked and without ample space,especially in meeting social distancing standards and keeping people at least 6 feet apart.
Earlier Friday, the State Fire Marshal's Office released outdoor seating guidelines for religious services.
Chief Butch Browning said outdoor religious and places of worship venues must adhere to strict mitigation standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.
Mandates include:
Life safety and egress: Open areas with or without temporary tents, subject to local or parish rules and ordinances, must meet NFPA 101 Life Safety Code and must be open on all sides. These conditions include:
- Capacity is subject to social distancing requirements and spacing of seated attendees with strict supervision provided by crowd managers.
- Group seating must be limited to persons who are members of the same household.
- Human contact must be modified.
- There must be a state approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of a tent area, if a tent is used.
- A tent must have a minimum 7-foot, 6-inch ceiling.
Crowd managers shall enforce social distancing requirements, assign seating and manage any movement of people throughout the service.
- Ushers, staff or leadership might act as crowd managers.
- One crowd manager shall be provided for every 50 persons.
- In the event of a fire or other emergency they must call for evacuation and then call 911.
- Maintain 6-foot distance between persons or congregated people of a household from others when entering, moving about, seating and exiting.
- Seating of persons or congregated people of a household shall be assigned in a manner that allows spacing of at least 6 feet from all other individuals seated.
The Louisiana Department of Health Guidance encourages people 65 and older not to attend. Those with chronic health conditions should not attend.
Crowd managers should wear face masks and should wear gloves when handling chairs and other items. Attendees should wear face masks, the state says.