An asymptomatic inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was identified Tuesday in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

All individuals being booked into the LPCC are required to complete a 14-day quarantine before being admitted with the remainder of the jail population, LPSO spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti said. Because of these protocols put into place at the onset of the pandemic, this offender was still in the mandatory quarantine stage of the intake process when the positive test result was received, she said. All other inmates being housed in the same pod have tested negative for COVID-19, and will be offered additional testing before being cleared from quarantine.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Currently, the Louisiana Department of Corrections is not allowing transfer of inmates between detention facilities to minimize the spread of COVID, according to the statement.