Dr. Frank Courmier says his son will get his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on his 12th birthday in January.

Courmier, an intensive care unit physician at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said he isn't as worried about his son's health as much as the health of his community.

"It's not really about him. I'm not really worried about him. He has no health problems. I wouldn't expect him to have a problem with COVID," Courmier said.

"I'm getting him the shot to protect his grandparents, his teachers, strangers around him that may not be vaccinated. We're trying to protect the community by vaccinating our children, and I think that message sort of got lost a little bit."

That idea is the driving force behind a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening Saturday at Lourdes.

Children who get their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday can receive their second dose 21 days later, on Aug. 7, before the start of the new school year. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

"People don't want to think about vaccines for back-to-school," said Lourdes spokesperson Elisabeth Arnold. "We are really trying to encourage people to start thinking about vaccination for those 12 and older now, if at all possible, for the fall."

Children 12 and older qualify to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at no cost through the Lourdes clinic, health care providers or local pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 12 and older.

Courmier said he was surprised to learn his son actually wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"He's had his father, the intensivist, not come home on some nights because of COVID," Courmier said. "So when I told him he was getting the shot for his birthday, he was actually excited. It caught me a little off guard and actually got me a little emotional. He was like, 'Thank God. Finally. I want it. I'll be so much safer. I'll be able to play basketball again and not have to worry.' I had no idea he was even worried about it."

Courmier said he's now seeing younger COVID-19 patients who are requiring longer hospital stays. As of Tuesday, the age range for COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Lourdes ranged from early 30s to 60s. None were vaccinated.

Public health officials have been sounding the alarm after a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Acadiana after months of relatively low, stable numbers. They're attributing the rise to the region's low vaccination rate, the delta variant's higher transmissibility, and the relaxation of pandemic precautions such as masking and social distancing. Two-thirds of Acadiana residents remain unvaccinated.

The back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes, 4704 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Learn more at lourdesrmc.com/coronavirus/back-to-school-covid-19-vaccine-clinic.