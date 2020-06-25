The coronavirus outbreak in Lafayette and surrounding parishes continued to intensify on Thursday, with rising hospitalizations and high positive test rates.
There were 87 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday in the seven-parish Region 4, as defined by the state health department. That is an increase from 79 the day before, and more than double those two weeks ago. It is the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since May 4, when there were 100. The highest number since the beginning of the pandemic is 125, on April 10.
The region added 169 new cases and 1,795 new tests, for daily positive rate of 9.4%. Thursday’s tallies mark the first time ever the region has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a seven-day period. For the second time in three days, Region 4 added more cases than of the state’s other eight regions.
Here is a breakdown of parish-by-parish totals:
|Parish
|Cases
|Tests
|Positive %
|Acadia
|19
|208
|9.1%
|Evangeline
|6
|28
|21.4%
|Iberia
|35
|218
|16.1%
|Lafayette
|69
|765
|9.0%
|St. Landry
|10
|189
|5.3%
|St. Martin
|20
|75
|26.7%
|Vermilion
|10
|312
|3.2%