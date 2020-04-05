There have been an additional 514 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Louisiana, including 45 additional cases in the Acadiana area.
There were an additional 68 people in Louisiana who died from COVID-19 in that time frame, including two more deaths reported in the Acadiana region.
That marks the biggest day-to-day jump in statewide deaths from the infectious disease.
Figures released at noon Sunday by the Louisiana Department of Health bring the state's total known number of coronavirus cases to 13,010.
Of those, 550 are in the Acadiana area, known as region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
A total of 477 have died from the virus in Louisiana, with 19 of those being in the Acadiana area.
Data released one day earlier by the Department of Health showed an unexpected drop in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Acadiana region because of reporting errors at commercial labs.
That was not the case on Sunday, however.
Acadiana saw an 8.9% in cases from Saturday to Sunday. There was a 4.1% increase in cases across the state during the same time frame.
Here's a look at the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, by parish:
- Lafayette: 247 cases, 5 deaths
- Iberia: 69 cases, 3 deaths
- Acadia: 75 cases, 2 deaths
- St. Martin: 77 cases, 4 deaths
- St. Landry: 47 cases, 4 deaths
- Evangeline: 19 cases, 0 deaths
- Vermilion: 16 cases, 1 death
There were 125 intensive care unit beds occupied out of 162 total beds in Region 4 as of Sunday.
Acadiana's 77.4% occupancy rate for ICU beds was surpassed on Sunday only by Region 1, which had an 80% occupancy rate for ICU beds across the New Orleans area.
Just over half of the ventilators in Acadiana were available as of Sunday, which is comparable to other regions in the state.
Louisiana's first case was reported on March 9, and the first cases were reported in Acadiana on March 18.
Testing for those with symptoms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for complications happens from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
State and local leaders have warned there will be more positive cases and deaths in the days and weeks ahead.