Those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus could soon help treat other COVID-19 patients through blood plasma donations.

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is launching a program to collect convalescent plasma, the blood component that contains antibodies that may give patients the boost needed to fight the virus.

“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical officer, in a prepared statement. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”

Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19. Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved. The Food and Drug Administration has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.” It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.

This form of investigational treatment may give the body more fight against COVID-19 by using antibodies that are active against the disease, according to a news release from Vitalant. With the help of local communities, hospital partners and extensive research experience, Vitalant is gearing up to help patients fight this novel infectious disease with the help of willing recovered COVID-19 patients.

“By donating convalescent plasma, a donor potentially may save the lives of several COVID-19 patients," Dr. Courtney Hopkins, senior chief medical officer for Vitalant South, said in a statement.

Vitalant is seeking convalescent plasma donors to help patients. Eligibility criteria are:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. Call 866-287-5762 for more information.

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing, in a statement. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”