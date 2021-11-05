Kelly Brinkman, a Lafayette mother of two, welcomed this week's recommendation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 with relief. The new vaccine will allow Avan, who is 8, and Graham, 5, to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas vacations with some sense of normalcy.
“To me, it just made sense to get them vaccinated,” she said Thursday. “We still don’t know how COVID affects the body years from now, and I’d rather take the chance of a controlled environment vaccine made by professionals than a virus we don’t know enough about yet.”
For Acadiana parents such as Brinkman, deciding on whether to get their younger kids vaccinated can be a tough call. Anti-vaccination groups and pro-vaccine groups offer two opposite narratives.
“I was sick to my stomach over the decision my husband and I had to make. I read everything I could find before we got this decision. I even read too much,” Brinkman said. Her call was to get their children vaccinated as soon as appointments become available in Lafayette.
“I think you can not trust the government and not be OK with what is going on, but you can still also see that public safety and public health is at risk and get vaccinated,” she said. “You can be against the politics but still see the science and data.”
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that just one-third of parents said they wanted to secure the vaccine for their children ages 5 to 11 as soon as possible. A third of the parents said they prefer to wait and see how the vaccines work before scheduling their appointments. And a third of parents said they won’t get their children vaccinated at all.
“We will not be getting our four children the vaccine. We do not have it either,” said Alexandra Romine of Lafayette. Her husband brought the virus home last year during hurricane Laura. Almost her entire family ended up getting infected, including the 9-month-old, the 2-year-old and the 3-year-old children, along with Romine’s parents.
“The kids didn’t seem phased beside slight cold symptoms; they were still their normal selves,” she added. “At this time, we are not getting the vaccine.”
Romine is not alone. Khouri Frisch, an operations manager from Lafayette, got COVID three months after giving birth to her daughter. Still, she and her husband decided not to vaccinate their youngest boy, who is now 6 years old.
“COVID lasted just three days for me,” she said. “No one else caught it, not even the rest of our family.”
The Pfizer vaccine for children is one-third the of the adult dose and is on the same two-dose regimen scheduled three weeks apart. The child doses have an orange cap to distinguish them from the purple-capped vial for adults and kids 12 and older.
On Wednesday, following CDC’s recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health alerted all vaccine providers for children in the state that they can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately.
“To minimize the transmission of the virus, we must maximize vaccinations — especially in our children who are more likely to be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus to others,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.
But for some, the issue is that they think the approval of the new COVID-19 came prematurely.
“I personally prefer to wait for long-term studies of the effects and effectiveness before we intentionally inject the antigens into our bodies,” said Sara Townley Francis, who is a member of a Lafayette parents Facebook group and has two children, ages 11 and 16.
“I am not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ in the general sense though,” she said. “I am just not vaccinating my children against COVID any time soon.”
Children tend to not get as sick as adults, data shows. Still, there have been at least 745 deaths among children nationwide, 18 of them in Louisiana. More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the LDH database, since August, 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana have been among children.
“I am just waiting for my daughter's pediatrician to say there are appointments, and I'm taking her,” said Stacy Charles, a mother from Lafayette. Her daughter is 5 years old, and she can’t wait to get rid of her mask next year.
“She knows she's going to get the vaccine and is excited she won't have to wear a mask anymore.”
The new recommendation by the CDC and the LDH made more than 421,000 Louisiana children in the 5 to 11 age group eligible for the vaccines. It represents about 9% of the total state population. For some Acadiana families, the authorization is an opportunity to get every member fully vaccinated by Christmas.
“We want to get our 9-year-old son the vaccine,” said Dréa Love Carter, another mother from Lafayette. “We are all vaccinated and honestly have been waiting for this one to come out so that we could get him vaccinated as well.”
To improve awareness of the new vaccines, their safety, and effectiveness, Ochsner Health, one of 400 Louisiana providers that offer the vaccine, will host a question-and-answer session at 11 a.m. Friday on its Facebook page.
For parents like Kelly Brinkman, the key is dialogue.
“It can be really hard to be so different from a majority, and people that disagree with you can — and will — attack you online for your thoughts,” she said. “Every time I see a comment section flooded with anti-vaxxers and that everything becomes political, I try to comment myself and just keep it short and simple saying my thoughts.”