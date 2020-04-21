Four additional deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported for St. Landry Parish on Tuesday, making it one of only 11 parishes in Louisiana with 25 or more deaths due to COVID-19.
Seventy-three people have died from the virus in the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Forty-three of the deceased or 59% were white and 30 or 41% were black, according to data released Tuesday for the first time.
Six additional deaths were reported in Acadiana, one each in Iberia and St. Martin parishes, and four in St. Landry Parish, which has a 19% fatality rate from COVID-19. That fatality rate, however, is based on confirmed cases. It is unknown how many people were actually infected with coronavirus in St. Landry Parish.
Only six new cases were logged by the state health department since Monday in the seven parishes of Region 4. That may be because the health department is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers and is expected to update them later this week with demographic details.
The Louisiana Department of Health for the first time Tuesday released details by race for parishes with 25 or more deaths, including St. Landry Parish.
In St. Landry Parish, 20 of the deceased were white, four were black and two were unknown.
Seventy-seven percent of the 26 deaths due to COVID-19 in St. Landry were white residents, who make up 56% of the parish's population. Black residents, who comprise 42% of the population in St. Landry Parish, had a lower death rate at 15% compared to white residents. Eight percent of the deaths were of unknown race.
Statewide, 77 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, along with 331 new cases.
Updates on the number of cases and deaths the seven Acadiana parishes of Region 4 are:
Lafayette Parish: 429 cases, up by six; 17 deaths
Acadia Parish: 114 cases, up by zero; seven deaths
Evangeline Parish: 43 cases, up by zero; no deaths
Iberia Parish: 195 cases, up by one; 10 deaths
St. Landry Parish: 136 cases, up by zero; 26 deaths
St. Martin Parish: 193 cases, up by zero; 13 deaths
Vermilion Parish: 33 cases, up by zero; one death