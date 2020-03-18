Eighty-nine people were tested for the deadly coronavirus during the first day of drive-thru screening Wednesday at the Cajundome.
As of Wednesday evening, no positive coronavirus tests were reported in Acadiana. Statewide, 280 people have tested positive for coronavirus. There have been seven deaths, all in the New Orleans area.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory called the first day of screening "a major success."
Thousands of people called 311 about whether they should visit the screening site. The 311 telephone screening, Guillory said, prevented long lines at the Cajundome of people seeking testing.
At the Cajundome, 291 people were screened to see if they qualified for testing and two of 91 tested were positive for the flu. The other 89 were tested for COVID-19, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. It could take up to 10 days to get results of the 89 coronavirus tests.
Wednesday's screening, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., was shut down shortly after 2 p.m. Initially, LCG attributed that to a lack of test kits. But later, Dr. Foster Kordisch, emergency room medical director at Lafayette General, said they did not run out of tests. The site was closed early because the flu test takes about 40 minutes. They ended the day, he said, with four to five coronavirus tests remaining.
Another matter was cleared up Wednesday. At a news conference a day earlier, LCG officials said the uninsured would have to pay $50 to process the coronavirus test.
Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes through a press release Wednesday clarified that uninsured residents will not be charged to take the coronavirus test at the Cajundome.
"Neither group has an intention to bill patients that have an inability to pay," David Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health, said. Both hospitals, as nonprofits, he said, "have charity care policies and will ensure that folks without the ability to pay" will not be charged.
Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes are providing health care professionals, flu swabs and personal protective equipment for the screening. The coronavirus test kits being used for the drive-thru screening, Callecod said, are coming from the supplies of the two hospitals. They did not receive additional test kits for the drive-thru event, he said.
Drive-thru screening will be offered again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cajundome. Residents should call 311 and speak with a medical professional from Schumacher Clinical Partners to see if they qualify for the screening. If so, they should drive to the Cajundome and be prepared to show a government ID such as a driver's license and proof of insurance, if they have it. Residents outside of Lafayette Parish may participate in the screening.
Kordisch said those going through the screening will no longer be tested for the flu. The number of flu cases in the area is low and it appears the season is ending, he said.
A problem with the 311 service reported by several residents Wednesday was caused by a high volume of callers, Angelle said.
Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan said his department received a few calls from citizens reporting restaurants not complying with a statewide restriction to shut down their dining rooms and only provide meals through delivery, drive-thru or curbside service. When officers visited the reported businesses, he said, some had already shut down and others did so after officers advised them to do so.