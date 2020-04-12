Stephanie LeBlanc is accustomed to cars zipping past her home at the corner of Alonda and Ayreshire drives. But for the last week, LeBlanc has enjoyed a new kind of traffic: neighborhood children and families trotting past the “Learning Fence” she erected on her property boundary.

Now when she steps outside, LeBlanc is greeted by chalk drawings of cartoon cats and thank-you notes scrawled on her driveway from children who stopped to review the educational posters on her fence. A “Corona is no match for us” note jotted on a 100-square counting poster is the only nod to the pandemic that necessitated the fence’s creation.

LeBlanc said she hopes her fence serves as a moment of joy and reprieve for families as they navigate this new normal.

“It’s a happy moment to see the children and their families enjoying the wall. It’s very heartwarming to see the reaction of people and their joy. It’s about humanity right now. If we can incorporate a little bit of humanity and kindness in our world, I am all for it,” LeBlanc said.

The idea for the learning fence began percolating three years ago, in a different form, she said. LeBlanc has been gathering educational materials and conducting needs assessments for a new education-focused nonprofit, Mable’s Table, inspired by her work as a foster mother.

LeBlanc said many of the children she’s cared for suffered from a lack of self-confidence and educational support. The children were struggling in school and were performing below grade level. They’d been through a lot, and she wanted to give them and other at-risk children an opportunity to learn in their home environments. That’s when the idea for Mable’s Table was born, she said.

The goal is for the nonprofit to serve as a pop-up learning center in children’s neighborhoods.

Mable’s Table is organized around four pillars – English language arts, STEM, growth mindset and health and fitness – and LeBlanc was finalizing the curriculums around each topic when the coronavirus schools closure struck. The Lafayette resident said she realized she was sitting on a wealth of materials that could help children during the school shutdown instead of collecting dust in her workshop.

She gathered up the materials, made a few changes and brought them to Office Depot for laminating to help the posters hold up against the weather. Then LeBlanc stapled them to her fence, sent a note to families in her neighborhood’s Facebook group and waited.

“In these extremely uncertain times, parents are taking on the responsibility of teaching their children while under extreme stress. They might be stressed about their finances, their jobs, their health. If there’s one thing we can help with as a community to take some of the burden off parents and teachers and give them an outlet outside the home, I think that’s very beneficial to the parents and the children,” she said.

LeBlanc works in pharmaceutical sales and pops outside between conference calls to wipe down the posters and sanitize the dry erase markers each day, she said. Two metal pails marked dirty and clean hang from the fence so families don’t have to touch used markers and can avoid the spread of germs.

The current posters are geared toward elementary and middle-school children. The signs cover opposites and positional words, like up and down, the alphabet, the ancient civilizations of Greece, Rome and Egypt, addition, multiplication and how to show kindness to yourself and others.

LeBlanc said she plans to add posters covering science and fitness soon. Future additions include a chart of the solar system, maps of the world and United States, and prompts to encourage children to exercise, like do 10 toe touches or hop on one foot. She’s also adding a writing board where children can leave notes to others and make suggestions for the wall.

Learning doesn’t have to stop because schools are closed, she said.

“It allows them to think outside the box and shows them that you can have a classroom anywhere,” she said.

The Lafayette resident has plans to expand the concept to other areas of town. LeBlanc said she’s been approached by partners who’d like to see fences in their neighborhoods, and she plans to construct pop-up learning labs in at least three more areas. She’s currently scouting locations, she said.

It wasn’t what she planned, but the learning fence initiative may become the launch pad for future Mable’s Table pop-ups, she said.

“It’s given me the confidence to know this is something people need,” LeBlanc said.