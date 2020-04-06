An employee of a Lafayette nursing home has tested positive for coronavirus, but none of the facility's residents are displaying symptoms, a spokesman said Monday.
About 10-11 days ago, a female employee of Magnolia Estates nursing home on Dulles Drive became ill during her shift and went home, according to Bob Richardson, chief compliance officer for CCI, the company that owns Magnolia Estates. The employee, whose job put her in contact with residents, became worse at home, took the coronavirus test and 10-11 days after her symptoms surfaced, found out she was positive, he said.
The facility is following state health department testing guidelines, Richardson said, so unless a resident shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be tested.
The company reported the positive employee's case to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Richardson said, and attempted to call or email the families of all its residents.
Long-term care facilities are required to report positive cases to the state, Mindy Faciane, public information officer for the health department, said in an email Monday.
They don't appear to be required to inform the families of all residents if a cluster of positive cases — a cluster being defined as at least two confirmed cases — occurs at a long-term care facility.
"Each facility makes its own decisions about how to communicate with families," Faciane wrote.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 medical director said Monday the state health department works with the families of nursing home residents who test positive and "encourage nursing homes to notify the families of everyone in the facility." She was not sure if the facilities are required to notify the families of all residents.
Last week, the health department stopped reporting the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 clusters. From now on, the state is only reporting the total number of clusters at long-term facilities in the state, not broken down by parish or region, updating the numbers twice a week.
On Monday, the department reported 363 COVID-19 case and 103 deaths in 70 Louisiana nursing homes out of 436 long-term care facilities.
"These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19," the Department of Health website states.
Prior to the positive case, Richardson said Magnolia Estates screened employees every day upon arriving for work, including taking their temperature. Now, he said, employees are tested at the start of their shift and halfway through their shift.
Residents are checked three times every 24-hour period for fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and respiratory problems, Richardson said.
Magnolia Estates and all of CCI's facilities, he said, have isolation wings set up in case a resident is suspected of having COVID-19 or tests positive. So far, there are no positive cases among residents.
"We've been very fortunate," he said.