Carolyn Dural, a beloved veteran administrator in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, died Thursday of complications related to COVID-19.
Born in 1958, she earned her bachelor’s in sociology in 1980 and master’s degree in French at UL Lafayette in 1991. She was a French instructor from 1995-98 when she became the assistant to the dean of Liberal Arts, a position she held until 2009, when she was named assistant dean.
“She was everything people said she was,” said Sally Donlon, also an assistant dean, who worked with Dural for nine years. Dural’s death was followed by numerous online personal tributes from faculty, staff and students, most of which testified to her legendary skills in coaching students to meet graduation requirements as well as her dedication to her job.
Dural’s younger sister, Lena M.Domingue, said Friday that her sister had encountered a number of health issues in recent years, including kidney problems and, more recently, breast cancer. She battled COVID-19 for about a month and was hospitalized twice, the second time for about two weeks.
“In my eight years here, Carolyn has always been the moral compass of the dean’s office,” said Jordan Kellman, dean of the liberal arts, in an online tribute. “She had a deeper knowledge of the university’s policies and the reasons behind them than anyone else on campus.
“More than that, she always knew right from wrong: She loved students, but she always knew where to draw the line. … We’ll miss all of those things, her personality, her honesty, her sometimes sardonic wit, her ability to cut to the core of an issue, her humor, her knowledge, her judgment, and of course her ineffable coolness.”
“Most of us teachers measure the worth of our lives by the number of lives we have touched, the people we have helped,” wrote May Waggoner of the Modern Languages department. “Carolyn made such a difference in our world. What a beautiful legacy.”
”Even when she was courageously fighting serious health issues, she would come to the office every day and poured all her remaining energy in helping others,” wrote Fabrice Leroy of Modern Languages. “None of her co-workers could ever convince her to take a break. She was so generous and selfless.”
“Intrepid, steadfast, (seemingly) tireless, and hopelessly beleaguered by health issues, I never saw her let life get her down,” Donlan wrote. “We laughed, we cried, we got up early and worked hard, we griped, we hoped. Carolyn always saw the best in people, regardless of their current situation, and tried to help them live up to their own promise.”
Dural would undergo dialysis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, yet return to work after weekday sessions. Domingue said she and her family would “fuss at her, try to make her rest, and she would say, ‘My students need me.’”
“She had renal problems, chemo. In the meantime, she was going to UL, giving it 200 percent. She got sick with COVID and it was the perfect storm.”
Domingue said she and her husband visited her sister in the hospital and played musical selections by David Bowie and Beatles and felt sure she was comforted by them.
“She would open her eyes, but she was so sick,” she said.
The family said a memorial service will be planned at a later time with COVID-19 restrictions in mind. Dural had planned to donate her body to science, her sister said, but a backlog of COVID-19 cases may make that unlikely.
She said the family has received “an outpouring of texts, calls, emails.”
“My heart is full,” she said.