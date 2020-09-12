University of Louisiana at Lafayette football fans were expecting the McNeese State Cowboys to arrive in town for a much-anticipated match-up last weekend. No such luck: COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura changed everyone’s plans.
On Friday, UL Lafayette was awaiting the arrival of McNeese students at empty dorm rooms on campus. The McNeese students, who will take classes remotely from McNeese instructors, will live in available space here and use available resources on campus.
“Within hours of Hurricane Laura coming ashore, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette staff did what people in south Louisiana do — ask our neighbors what resources we possess that could assist in their storm recovery,” said UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie. “Because of the special relationship between UL Lafayette and McNeese State University, reaching out was one of our first moves.”
McNeese was hardest hit of the UL System’s nine universities; the Lafayette campus is its closest system sister school.
“After receiving a report on the damage the storm inflicted upon the campus, we began to mobilize in ways that would enable McNeese State University to serve their students, faculty and staff,” Savoie said. “Since the storm passed, we have worked to create a framework that is both seamless and convenient to McNeese University students and faculty using our facilities.”
Here’s how UL Lafayette is sharing resources with McNeese students, a UL spokesman said:
• Made beds available in student dorms and apartments for McNeese students needing housing. Students were scheduled to move in Sept. 11 – 13.
• Students using our facilities will be able to enroll in the Bridge Program and will be entitled to the Cajun Card, which allows them access and privileges to campus resources (student health services, computer labs, library, Career Services, recreation facilities and more).
• McNeese State meal plans will transfer to UL's Lafayette campus.
• McNeese State students using our facilities will receive access to WiFi, tech support system, computer printing services and more.
• McNeese State residential students will receive on-campus parking. Non-resident McNeese State students may park at Cajun Field.
• Also available is access to Dupre Library and all of its services, including group study rooms, virtual reference assistance, online database, electronic inter library loan, use of library equipment (scanners, etc.) and computer lab access.
• The University is making available UL facilities for faculty to teach remotely and/or with distance learning. In addition, the University will make available labs for McNeese State faculty and students for hands-on instruction.
• Campus units are also identifying space on campus for faculty offices, if needed.
• Research components are identifying facilities, labs, etc. that will be made available to McNeese researchers wishing to continue their work. Assistance will include sharing resources (supplies, etc.).
• Ragin’ Cajuns athletics is working to accommodate any McNeese athletic requests within the space limitations imposed by Covid-19 concerns and how those limitations impact time availability.