The Acadiana region on Thursday recorded its most coronavirus cases on a single day, as well as its highest single-day positive test rate. Those daily tallies pushed the seven-day averages in both categories to their highest on record.
The total Region 4 case count more than doubled in 17 days, with 8,248 cases as of Thursday in the seven-parish region of about 600,000 people. The 489 cases recorded Thursday was by far the most in any of Louisiana’s nine administrative regions – nearly double the next-highest count, in the Shreveport area.
The Thursday tallies pushed weekly case counts to new highs in five of the seven Region 4 parishes, with Lafayette and St. Martin parishes not far from their earlier marks. The weekly Region 4 positive test rate jumped more than a whole a percentage point on Thursday, from 10.7% to 12%.
Region 4 hospitalizations resumed an upward trajectory, after slightly dipping on Wednesday. With 204 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, hospitalizations in Region 4 have doubled in less than two weeks. The number of inpatients on ventilators have increased in that time as well, though ventilator usage over the last week has been mostly steady.
Deaths are also increasing in the region, with 31 in the last two weeks – more than double the previous two-week period.
Outbreaks are worsening in Iberia and Vermilion parishes, where total case counts have doubled in two weeks or less. The seven-day positive test rate in Iberia Parish is 19.6%, more than double the statewide rate. Evangeline and St. Martin parishes are the only two Region 4 parishes with weekly positive rates below 10%, though the rates in those parishes are climbing.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at weekly cases and positive rates in Region 4:
|Parish
|7D cases (change from 7/2)
|7D positive test % (7/2)
|Acadia
|221 (+10.5%)
|11.1% (9.8%)
|Evangeline
|80 (+42.9%)
|7.7% (7.7%)
|Iberia
|365 (+64.4%)
|19.6% (14.1%)
|Lafayette
|821 (+9.6%)
|12.2% (12.4%)
|St. Landry
|272 (+106.1%)
|11.2% (6.0%)
|St. Martin
|189 (+31.3%)
|8.9% (6.5%)
|Vermilion
|194 (+120.5%)
|11.8% (7.5%)
|All
|2,142 (+34.6%)
|12.0% (10.0%)