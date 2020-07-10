Lafayette Consolidated Government is providing free cloth face masks to Lafayette Parish residents while supplies last, according to a statement from the office of Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The statement cites the Center for Disease Control: Face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from unknowingly spreading the virus to others. The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

While Guillory has encouraged mask-wearing, he said he won't consider a parish-wide mask requirement because, he says, it would be difficult to enforce.

"I am committed to ensuring our residents have access to masks," Guillory said the statement. "As always, I strongly encourage using a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.”

Beginning Monday, parish residents can pick up masks at City-Parish Hall and five Lafayette Public Library locations. There is a limit of one mask per person, or five per family.

LCG is also requesting mask donations to extend its distribution efforts. Clean, sealed masks can be deposited in the donation bin outside of Lafayette City-Parish Hall at 705 W. University Ave.

Mask pick-up sites

City-Parish Hall, 705 W. University Ave: Pick up Monday-Friday at the security guard desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Library, 301 W. Congress St.: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave., Carencro: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St.: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.