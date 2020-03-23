Acadiana Catholics will encounter some new restrictions as Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, aligns his diocese with initiatives to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Deshotel said the diocese’s central offices in Lafayette would close indefinitely at 4:30 p.m. Monday and employees would be sent home to work remotely.
The diocese’s more than 120 churches will remain closed Sundays and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will be discontinued in parishes. Some churches are offering adoration on their websites.
Individual churches could stay open during the week at the discretion of the individual pastors.
Funerals – graveside only -- continue to be restricted to 10 people.
The steps are taken to prevent crowds from gathering and to help Catholics stay in step with civil mandates on social distancing to prevent spread of the virus. In Louisiana, coronavirus cases numbered 1,174 and 34 deaths were recorded by noon Monday.
Blue Rolfes, diocesan spokeswoman, said eucharistic chapels were closed because many were small and keeping people far enough apart – at least 6 feet – was becoming problematic.
“The bishop wants the diocese to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Rolfes said.
The directives were revealed after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “stay-at-home” order Sunday to Louisianians. Deshotel said he wanted people in Acadiana to heed that order to “flatten the curve” or keep down the rapid spread of the disease.
Rolfes said Deshotel urged Acadiana Catholics to keep in prayer all those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 and all those who have been affected by it.
“As we face this unprecedented public health challenge, may we call on the intercession of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, St. Joseph and Blessed Seelos,” the bishop said:
“Lord, we live in fear and uncertainty as we experience the Coronavirus. Be our strength and our hope. Give healing to those affected and protection to all of us. We ask you to calm our fears and trust in You. We also ask the prayers of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, St. Joseph, and Blessed Seelos to strengthen us in this time of need.
"We ask this through Christ Our Lord. Amen."