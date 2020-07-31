David Lemaire, a Teurlings Catholic High School graduate who for the past month has been battling coronavirus, has died. He was 19.

Along with his brother Jacob Lemaire, David had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to public social media posts by their father.

Mark Lemaire confirmed his son's death on Facebook about 3:20 p.m. Friday: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. David is finally healed and made whole again and is now with our Lord and Savior!"

In early July, the family turned to Facebook to ask for prayers and donations in the form of convalescent plasma from B- donors who have recovered from the coronavirus. They needed the plasma donations to help the two teenagers recover from the novel coronavirus.

Jacob Lemaire, who is entering his senior year at Teurlings Catholic High School, received donated plasma in the intensive care unit at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, his dad wrote. He recovered and returned home from the hospital July 9.

David Lemaire, who graduated from Teurlings last year, receive donated plasma in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

David went on to receive ECMO, a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream, according to Facebook posts by his father. The machine allows the lungs to breathe gently and heal.

On July 17, Mark Lemaire wrote: "This week was very complicated. ECMO is a very intense and dynamic treatment. David’s condition remains fragile."

There were several community blood drives held for David because, his father wrote, "One issue with ECMO is that it decreases the lifespan of blood products requiring David to receive daily transfusions."

On Thursday, David began bleeding in his chest, his father wrote. He underwent surgery and doctors were able to get the bleeding controlled, but he remained in very fragile condition.

"Really need prayers now for David," Mark Lemaire wrote.

There was an outpouring of condolences Friday after confirmation of David's death, especially from the Teurlings Catholic community. Former classmates, parents and community members remembered David for his shining personality, kindness, bright smile, intellect and sense of humor. He was a young man who brightened every room he walked into and was liked and respected by his peers, they wrote.

“He was one of my daughter’s first friends at Teurlings. She was a shy freshman but had Drama class with David. He helped to bring her out of her shell…I will forever appreciate and love him for that,” Delanie Kebodeaux Booher wrote on Facebook.

“I was not allowed to have favorite students but if I did, David would have been at the top of the list,” Katherine Wood Meredith said on Mark Lemaire’s Facebook post.

"This news crushes me to the soul…please lift up my brothers and sister of Teurlings Catholic and all of their family and friends during this terrible, terrible loss," John Braham wrote on Facebook. "May God grant the families and friends comfort and peace and may our loving Father welcome him into His Heavenly Kingdom and May the perpetual light shine upon him. May David Rest In Peace."

Jessica Camel Patin wrote: "My daughter’s classmate, David, has passed away from complications of COVID-19. All of the complaining that we do every day, Will school start? What about sports? I’m sick of wearing a mask, etc. Stops me dead in my tracks to think — it IS very real! This could be us and our child!"