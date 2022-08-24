When Robbie Bush arrived for a volunteer shift at St. Joseph Diner on Tuesday, he had no co-workers but plenty of elbow room.
Well, no volunteer co-workers, anyway. And it stayed that way for a while as he finished with the breakfast shift and worked into the lunchtime preparation.
“I’ve always liked working in the kitchen, doing stuff like that,” Bush said. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a while.”
His opportunity to volunteer came in early August, shortly after St. Joseph Diner returned meal service to inside the facility on Aug. 1, as the threat of COVID-19 subsided. He liked it enough that he signed up for a shift or two and then worked into a regular routine.
He said the professional shift and co-volunteers guided him through his initial shifts and he found that while the workload was brisk, the atmosphere was pleasant. Those stopping by for meals smiled often and said thank you more. He said he’s visited there before as a United Way of Acadiana board member and donated financially because of how well the diner operated.
But actually working in the diner has been especially gratifying, he said. The work isn’t complicated — “I didn’t need to go to serving school or get a bar card,” he said — and when help is ample, folks can simply fit into roles that suit them.
Ben Broussard, in charge of external affairs for Catholic Charities, said the agency was “thrilled” to get back inside the dining area on Aug. 1 to serve the hungry. He said the diner has had to scramble to feed the hungry during the pandemic, sometimes providing bag lunches and, more recently, feeding people at tables outside.
“It’s the program that has the most volunteer need,” he said. It’s also the service that has the most public visibility.
“Folks know St. Joseph Diner,” he said. The program, initiated in 1983, had a robust volunteer base for years and oftentimes had more volunteers available than work slots to fill. Schools, businesses and civic groups volunteered to fill slots in groups.
“We never had to worry about volunteers before,” he said. “COVID turned all of that upside down.”
COVID disrupted the routine for volunteers. Some had to drop out because of health worries; at times the diner closed because of COVID concerns and turned into a food production center, staffed by professionals, with meal delivery to the hungry.
“We’re getting that wheel turning again, but that is just hard,” he said of soliciting for new volunteers. “Certain demographics volunteered in the past, but that was two years ago. We have a need to cast a wider net than ever before to find help.
“There may be folks who have never heard of the diner or who may not fully understand what we do – this traditional soup kitchen that serves a hot meal to those who don’t have access to one.”
While volunteers are sometimes scarce, those in need are not. Broussard said monthly rents have skyrocketed from about $600 in 2005 to $1,300 now. Food costs have soared.
“We have families who stop in for breakfast on their way to work or school,” he said. “It might be the only meal they have access to because of the way their day looks.”
Broussard said the diner has extended service to three meals a day, seven days a week. They’ve also extended mealtimes so clients can be less hurried in the dining room. That, he said, “recognizes their humanity” but letting them eat when they are hungry instead of when the diner opens.
Breakfast shifts are from 6:30 to 9:30; between meal preparation is from 9-11 a.m. and lunch is from 11-2. Dinner, from 4-6:30, is primarily for those staying at the shelter. The diner serves about 500 meals per day.
To volunteer, go to http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/st-joseph-diner-volunteer.
Or call Sarah Baquet at 337-235-4972, extension 1222, or sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.