Three additional deaths due to coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Lafayette Parish, two more were reported for St. Landry Parish and one additional death was reported in Iberia Parish, pushing the total confirmed dead due to COVID-19 in Acadiana to 101.

Statewide, 61 new deaths and 218 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health, one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was extending his stay-at-home order two weeks, to May 15.

+2 Edwards says Acadiana may not be following restrictions as coronavirus deaths double in two weeks The number of deaths in seven Acadiana parishes doubled over the past two weeks, increasing by 49 since a report filed the day after Easter.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish comes more than a week after Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory reopened some businesses under his Safe Shop initiative with restrictions such as the use of masks and occupancy limits. Several other parishes have followed his lead, including Iberia Parish and hard-hit St. Landry Parish.

The Acadiana region was one of three called out Monday during the governor's press conference for increases in coronavirus over the past two weeks, possibly because residents are not adhering to the stay-at-home policy and safe distancing protocol.

In the seven-parish LDH Region 4 which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St.Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 12 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday for a total of 1,300 cases.

St. Landry Parish is among the 10 worst parishes in the state for deaths due to COVID-19, with 37 as of Tuesday. Most of them have occurred among nursing home residents.

Statewide, 27,286 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the virus surfaced in Louisiana March 9, along with 1,758 deaths and another 43 probable deaths since the first death in the state was reported March 14.

Thirteen fewer Region 4 patients were on ventilators Tuesday, but an additional six were in intensive care and bed usage was up by 66.

COVID-19 cases and deaths in Acadiana reported Tuesday:

Lafayette: 446 cases, up three; 21 deaths, up three

Iberia: 247 cases, up 2; 18 deaths, up one

St. Martin: 226 cases, up 3; 15 deaths, no change

St. Landry: 170 cases, up three; 37 deaths, up two

Acadia: 130 cases, no change; nine deaths, no change

Evangeline: 46 cases, up one; no deaths

Vermilion: 35 cases, no change; one death, no change