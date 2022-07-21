Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Acadiana with no peak in sight for the region's sixth surge of the pandemic.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, who leads the Acadiana region for the Louisiana Department of Health, said the recent rise is attributable to the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain of COVID-19.
"It's very contagious," Stefanski said. "And also it's evaded some of the immunity for people who have had COVID or been vaccinated. They're getting reinfected. It's very contagious, and there's a lot of it in the community. Thankfully, most people are still reporting pretty mild symptoms."
It's difficult to compare state data to previous waves of the pandemic because many — likely most — people are testing at home and not reporting those results to the Health Department.
Even so, there's been a clear increase in the caseload across Acadiana — more than 300 new cases per day on average over the past two weeks. It's a far cry from January, when about 1,500 new cases were reported per day at the peak of the omicron surge. It's also not as high as the delta surge last September, when about 440 cases per day were reported.
"Now that we've got these at-home test kits, the numbers that we report don't tell the whole story," Stefanski said. "For every reported case, there are lots more testing at home. We don't have the true picture reported through the cases we're reporting online."
Cases have been slowly rising across the state in recent months, driven primarily by the BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants of the omicron strain. The more recent rise in cases is attributed to two new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.
The percent of positive tests has been hovering around 30% in Acadiana, which is higher than it's been at any other point during the pandemic, although that's also likely skewed because of home testing.
The good news is there are more treatments available and outcomes have been more favorable for those who contract the omicron subvariants surging in the community.
Dr. Britni Hebert, a Lafayette internist who's been recognized for her work fighting disinformation during the pandemic, said her clinic has been slammed with virtual visits for patients who have recently tested positive for the virus.
"This surge started out feeling very much like other surges — just way more people calling in than we felt like we could keep up with," Hebert said. "But the game completely changed thereafter in that we have multiple treatments that we most of the time have access to."
Those treatments include antiviral pills and monoclonal antibody infusions that lessen the severity of coronavirus symptoms for most patients and reduce the likelihood of complications that lead to hospitalization or death.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has steadily increased for about six weeks. There were 100 people hospitalized with the virus in the Acadiana region as of Wednesday. The highest single-day total for hospitalized coronavirus patients in Acadiana was 409 during the delta surge in September.
Although the numbers are more favorable at this point than previous waves of the pandemic, Stefanski said there is still no peak in sight for the current surge. Nursing homes, jails and other congregate settings are also increasing testing because of recent outbreaks, she said.
Those who are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus should consider masking in public places and indoor settings because community transmission is high, Stefanski and Hebert said. Anyone who feels sick should take a COVID-19 test and reach out to a doctor for follow-up care.
"People are kind of weary — and we absolutely all are — of COVID," Stefanski said. "But know that if you're not feeling well, we still ask you to stay home, get an at-home test kit because even if you're young and healthy, know that if you go out and about when you're not feeling well and if you do have COVID, you can spread it to the people who might have a more difficult time."
Stefanski and Hebert said they don't anticipate any community mitigation measures to be implemented at this point because the uptick in coronavirus cases has yet to significantly tax local resources, such as medication supplies and hospital beds.
"We have decreasing buy-in with every surge, so community-level intervention will only be used in the most dire situations from here forward," Hebert said. "Hopefully with continued advancements in vaccine uptake and treatments, those situations can be avoided altogether."