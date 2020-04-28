Sharon and Desi Doise miss their weekly Mass attendance at St. Edmond Catholic Church and that routine connection to their children and grandchildren who attend there. That church was among 120 in the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette that ceased holding public services in March as part of the global effort to offset the novel coronavirus that led to a deadly pandemic.
So on Good Friday she and neighbors gathered in and around her Arrowhead subdivision that backs up to the Vermilion River. There, they prayed the Rosary, a Scripture-based prayer that includes recitation of the Lord's Prayer and the Hail Mary. Many brought their own rosary beads.
She’d invited anyone who passed her home on their daily walks to attend, as well as people from Frenchman’s Creek and Delmar Estates and other nearby neighborhoods that share a website. More than 30 people attended to pray the Rosary, which includes more than 60 prayers and takes about a half-hour. Desi Doise set up a sound system with a recorded Rosary leader and neighbors with lawn chairs sat beneath the stately oaks and peaceful pecan trees to pray or reflect.
Attendance was so good and response so enthusiastic that the Doises set up a Rosary on Easter Day and on the two Sundays since, always at 3 p.m. Neighbors, who attend a variety of Catholic and non-Catholic churches, draw near the subdivision’s shaded edge, heeding the 6-feet distances required by social distancing. Some neighbor simply sit in the front yards, several yards away, to listen and pray.
Blue Rolfes, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Lafayette, said other Catholics in the diocese have made local efforts to hold their faith near, even in a time when the church doors are closed.
In her own neighborhood off Kaliste Saloom, she said, some neighbors set up an informal Stations of the Cross, the 14-step Catholic devotion that embraces the last day on Earth for Jesus Christ. Morning walkers, especially as Easter neared, would stop and pray at the series of stops, some marked by children’s drawings or coloring, others by carved relics.
“When I walk in the mornings I would see groups stop and pray,” Rolfes said. “Some would kneel.”
In Arrowhead on Sunday, there were few people around as the clock neared 3. Then participants arrived on foot or by bicycle until there were about 20 in and around the Doise yard and some on adjacent lawns. Others came out, singly or in small groups, on lawns up the hill or down the block until there were about 30 people in or near the shade where Tomahawk and Buffalo Run meet.
They included Larry and Sarah Thibodeaux and daughter Abby.
“The community is coming together to pray,” Larry Thibodeaux said. “We’re not with our church family now, but with our community.”
Charles and Barbara White, who live nearby, said it didn’t matter if participants were Catholic or not — they were together and at peace.
Rolfes said Catholics around the diocese have continued to follow livestreamed Masses from their churches or from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist or elsewhere. She said younger priests have coached older priests to master social media — or at least to become functional enough with livestreaming or videoing Masses — to share with their own parishes.
Dennis Clark, a spokesman for First Baptist Church in Lafayette, said that downtown church family has also embraced social media to keep in touch with their brothers and sisters in the faith as the pandemic wears on. That includes recorded services, Sunday School on Zoom, a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service and Sunday school for youth.
“It’s safe to say we had at least 325 in our Zoom Sunday School group last week,” he said.
He said some small prayer groups meet for special intentions, heeding social distancing mandates, and others are using or considering social media to a ladies’ prayer blanket ministry and for contemporary services, which might be held outdoors.
Some are eager to return to the sanctuary at the downtown church; others, especially those who are older or with compromised immune systems, are less eager to return to pews.
He said that the need to connect with the church and God has led some people embrace technology that they otherwise might have shunned.
“Sometimes you just need a little nudge,” he said.