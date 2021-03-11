University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said in an issued statement Thursday that the campus is planning for more in-person instruction this fall, as the state moves forward in Phase 3 of COVID-19 precautions and toward a schedule that more closely — but not fully — mirrors pre-pandemic life.
In the president’s blog, released Thursday morning, Savoie congratulated the university community — faculty, staff and students — for “helping to create a consistently safe living, learning and working environment over the last 12 months.” The statement was released a year after the pandemic propelled UL Lafayette and much of the U.S. and world into urgent changes to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
UL Lafayette and the UL System — the local campus and eight other member institutions — moved quickly and mostly in concert to change from in-person class instruction to online and remote, then hybrid, class delivery options. Precautions included changes in dorm life, remote work for most faculty and staff, and remote instruction for students who either remained on campus or returned home and social distancing and masking. The university also conducts daily COVID-19 testing on campus.
In his statement, Savoie said The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is planning for more face-to-face instruction in the Fall 2021 semester, although some hybrid and online options will remain among course offerings.
Savoie’s message comes as UL Lafayette nears the anniversary of its transition to remote instruction in the Spring 2020 semester. Though some courses — mostly labs — have been offered face-to-face since, most have been delivered online, virtually or in a combination of remote and in-person.
The various delivery methods enabled the University to respond to changes in the public health situation. Savoie cautioned that UL Lafayette’s plans for fall would be just as agile.
“It is our intention to be as close to normal as we can be when the fall semester begins, though we will continue to follow the advice and guidance of local, state and national health authorities. As that guidance and other protocols change between now and then, we will make appropriate adjustments,” he said. “Your health and well-being remain paramount, as they’ve been throughout the past year.”
UL Lafayette has recorded 820 cases of COVID-19, according to its website dashboard. That includes 196 student cases confirmed on campus, 486 self-reported student cases and 138 faculty and staff cases. There were only three cases reported for the week that ended Sunday; the lowest number on the dashboard since Dec. 20.
Other UL System institutions were expected to make their own announcements about how fall classes will be delivered, system spokesperson Cami Geisman said. System institutions — UL Lafayette, McNeese, Nicholls, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and ULM — are located in distinct areas and oftentimes face different circumstances, she said. There is no overriding policy for the nine institutions, except to follow safety guidelines established by the state and Centers for Disease Control.
UL Lafayette continues to ask students, faculty and staff to participate in on-campus testing and, when possible, to receive vaccinations.
“Your participation in both will help ensure the continued safety of your fellow students, faculty and staff members. That, in turn, will solidify our confidence that we have done all we can to protect everyone who is on campus now and those who return to campus in the fall,” Savoie said. “I know I can count on you to do so, and that makes me all the more certain that I’ll be able to welcome many of you back to campus in a few short months.”
“And I am looking forward to that moment very much.”
Of note, Savoie also said:
• Many employees may return to campus from remote work around the end of the spring semester; others may remain remote workers, especially those in offices that don’t support social distancing.
• UL doesn’t anticipate significant changes summer course instruction.
Fall classes begin Aug. 23.