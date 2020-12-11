Ochsner Hospital officials said Friday they are expecting to receive 9,375 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Monday nearly 3,000 of those are headed to Lafayette. The vaccines will arrive at three hubs: 5,125 at the Jefferson Highway campus in New Orleans, 2,975 in Lafayette and 1,325 in Shreveport, according to Debbie Simonson, Ochsner's vice president of pharmacy services. Those site have ultra-cold freezers, which will keep the vaccines at the necessary -70 degrees Celsius.

Ochsner will then distribute the vaccine to its other facilities around the state. At hospitals without ultra-cold freezers, the vials will be put in refrigerators, where they can last for up to five days.

These doses will only be available to the front line workers.

+8 As coronavirus surges, first vaccines could be injected in Louisiana as soon as this weekend With the first health workers in Louisiana expected to get shots of a new COVID-19 vaccine as early as this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards on …

Ochsner is prepared to give shots within an hour of receiving the vaccine, said Simonson.

"You can take the vaccine out of the ultra-cold freezer and in 30 minutes thaw it, then go ahead and start administering that vial to five different people — there are five doses in the vial," Simonson said.

The timing of the shipment hinges on emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, which was expected on Friday or Saturday. Once the vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, is given the green light, the federal government will ship it out within 24 hours.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given 28 days apart. Ochsner is not planning to set aside a supply for the second dose, as weekly shipments are expected. The vaccine is 95% effective seven days after the second dose, a little over a month after the first shot is given. It's not clear how much protection a single dose might provide.

Doctors emphasized the safety of the vaccine on Friday, aiming to put to rest any concerns that it was developed too quickly.

Side affects from the vaccine are mild, according to hospital officials. They said more than 30,000 participants have taken the vaccine during the trial and their side affects were arm pain from where the shot was taken, a low grade fever, and fatigue.

The vaccine rollout comes as COVID-19 cases reach new highs in the United States. In Louisiana, the state reported 2,191 more cases and a 60-person increase in hospitalizations.

Louisiana hospitals in total can expect to receive around 79,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this year, split into two shipments about a week apart, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. That's approximately 1.46% of the available U.S. supply, an allotment based on the state’s adult population. In keeping with guidance from the state’s coronavirus vaccine playbook, the first vaccines will go to frontline health care workers at hospitals.

Up to 215,000 people in the state are in the first priority group, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. About 75,000 to 80,000 nursing home residents and staff are included in that group, along with 125,000 to 135,000 health care workers. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to get Moderna's vaccine, which goes before an FDA panel on Dec. 17 and is expected to be authorized shortly after.

Ochsner officials said they anticipate a vaccine will be available to patients in certain risk categories and some essential workers starting in January and throughout the spring, but that depends on the supply the state receives.