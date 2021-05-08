Southside High School students will transition to a hybrid learning environment on Monday due to an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases on the campus.
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday evening that the Youngsville school would return to the same hybrid schedule until further notice.
"We implore our entire community to join us in helping slow the spread of the virus," the School System's announcement said. "The weather is nice and everyone wants to enjoy activities, but mitigation measures outside the school day and on weekends are still extremely important. We want to remind everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings, and be proactive in social distancing. We want to do what we can to keep our students in school until the end of May."
Southside students will follow the same schedule as earlier in the school year, attending school in person on alternating days to limit the number of people on campus at any given time.
Public schools across Lafayette Parish have transitioned to virtual or hybrid learning during the pandemic in response to COVID-19 outbreaks on campuses. Southside High students transitioned at a moment's notice to virtual learning for two weeks in November because of another outbreak of coronavirus.
All Lafayette Parish public schools transitioned hybrid students to daily in-person classes soon after the Mardi Gras break.
Southside High students and parents will receive more information on the hybrid schedule from school administrators.