Thursday’s spring graduation for South Louisiana Community College was about “perseverance,” Chancellor Vincent June said. That and, perhaps, “indoors.”
After consecutive “drive-through” graduations on campus — that was an improvisation necessitated in 2020 by the pandemic — SLCC’s latest graduation for more than 400 was held inside the spacious Cajun Dome.
“You persevered,” June said. “Job well done, graduates.
Commencement speaker Dr. Deiadra “Dee” Garrett, a board-certified pediatric general surgeon, and student commencement speaker Eric Johnson, carried through with that unofficial perseverance theme.
Garrett, of Lafayette, told graduates she chose her career in high school but after medical school struggled to find a fellowship match that would steer her into pediatric surgery. After repeated misses, she said, she was able to secure training through Johns Hopkins in Maryland and continued on through 14 years of preparation for her career choice. She was 43, she said, by the time she got her “first real job.”
She advised graduates to pursue their dreams, but also to be open and adaptable in securing them. She urged them, too, to take “bigger roles in the community.” COVID-19, she said, taught people that, “We have a responsibility to take care of others.”
Johnson, who earned a nursing degree, offered graduates what he said was a “transparent” and “raw” personal story that started with his childhood in Church Point and included incidents of rape, addiction, suicide attempts and family deaths. He said he repeatedly used his “pain… to fail,” until he was convinced that the higher being that “believes in me” convinced him to push on to success.
Sometimes, he said, you need to fail to gain the desire to achieve. After gaining acceptance into the practical nursing program, he said, he suffered from COVID twice, but sustained his belief in God and himself.
“It’s never too late,” he said.
Graduates were applauded by a robust crowd of family and friends, who took up much of the first deck of the Cajun Dome. Angela Thibeaux said she was there to cheer on her older daughter Tristyan Garrett, who graduated in nursing. She said her daughter had completed her studies despite working full time and caring for her family — a husband and three children.
“She was determined to succeed,” the proud mother said. “She stopped once, weathered the storm” and pressed on.
Lawson Whalen of Abbeville graduated with an associate’s in business — a “good experience,” he said. He works in retail and said plans call for getting enough money to buy a house and continuing to a four-year program.
Precious Sonnier, a criminal justice major and Northside High graduate, said she learned a lot about law enforcement and more about herself in earning her degree.
“It was a good experience,” she said.