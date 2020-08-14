Students who arrived on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this week lauded the move-in procedures but seemed ready to get down to the business of learning during what will be a most unusual fall semester.
“Move-in is proceeding really well,” campus spokesman Eric Maron said Friday. Students began arriving on campus at predetermined times, accompanied by a single helper, to move their possessions into the dorm. Official move-in started Wednesday and was to end Saturday, but some students arrived at earlier, approved times. Classes start next week.
Maron said the check-in time maximized order and helped keep a “balanced flow” of arrivals. Parking spots appeared to be available Friday afternoon for those moving into the central campus.
Katrina Boutte, mom to freshman Makayla Boutte, a New Iberia Senior High graduate and biology major, said things seemed to be in good order as her daughter prepared to move into Coronna Hall. Yes, she said, the irony of a woman named Katrina moving her daughter into Coronna Hall during the pandemic was not lost on her.
She said it was “rough” to move her daughter into a college dorm — Coronna Hall was named for a financial supporter of UL — during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but she said it appeared that the college had a good plan for keeping students safe.
She said she wants her daughter to enjoy college but said socializing under social distancing mandates seemed unlikely.
“I don’t see it,” she said.
Sydney Boudreaux, a Teurlings High graduate and freshman from Lafayette, said she was eager to meet her roommate at Coronna Hall. “They have some things planned for Freshman Week,” she said, include an outdoor movie and some ice cream.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said her mother, Jodi Boudreaux, who was helping her daughter move in. But so far, she said Friday afternoon, it had been easy. If things get complicated for her daughter, she said, the family home is 20 minutes from campus.
Taylor Haik, who plays the piccolo in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ band, said he moved into his Huger Hall residence Tuesday, a day before others, because of band practice. He wasn’t worried about socializing — “I’m just trying to stick to my classes,” he said — and his dad, Kirk Haik, helped move him in.
Kyle Ramke, a senior from Abbeville who plays saxophone in the band, said the campus is doing a good job of encouraging social distancing so far. An infomatics major, he said his girlfriend helped him move in and the transition was smooth.
Maron said dorms will remain closed to non-residents for the semester, which will end at Thanksgiving. He said there would be no dorm parties, common areas in the dorms are closed and the recommendation is that people mingle outdoors and stay in small groups — three or four.
Interim housing director Dawn Miller was not available Friday, but in a recent interview said UL Lafayette expected some 2,600 residential students — that’s the determined capacity — to live in the dorms, less than the 3,000 available spots so that each dorm can have some space to quarantine students should they become ill with COVID-19. There will be designated quarantine space in every residence hall.
Miller also said UL Lafayette is following guidelines set forth by the UL System and the Board of Regents.
“We are ready, but we know with COVID-19 the situation could change rapidly,” she said. “We have plans and policies in place.”
She said that students must wear masks at all times on campus and that during the semester, only student residents will be able to be in the dorms at any time.