Mange St. Martin, which is French for "Eat St. Martin," will begin its second season of showcasing local restaurants, grocery stores, breweries and food products in St. Martin Parish this summer.
Similar to EatLafayette, the campaign seeks to bring customers to local businesses during the traditionally slow summer months.
Mange St. Martin is more important now than ever due to the coronavirus restrictions that have devastated restaurants across the country.
The campaign will waive registration fees for local businesses that want to participate in an effort to support them during a time of need.
Mange St. Martin kicks off June 1 and runs through Sept. 30.
Dona Degatur Richard, director of the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission, developed Mange St. Martin with her board to increase awareness for the 60-plus locally owned restaurants and other food businesses in the parish.
Visit MangeStMartin.com to learn more.