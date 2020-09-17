The University of Louisiana at Lafayette revealed Thursday that seven members of two sororities and three members of a fraternity have tested positive for COVID-19.

They mark the first cases that can be linked to Greek organizations on campus, UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said.

“We’re not sure if they are in Greek housing,” he said, adding that “only a few people are in Greek housing. Most just gather at the houses.”

Those who tested positive followed university protocols and self-reported their illnesses; they were in isolation, the university said in a prepared statement.

Twenty-three other sorority members were in quarantine, UL said, identified as having had close contact with the affected sorority members.

In its statement, the university said that contact tracing was under way. Student Health Services would notify anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual and will provide them further instructions.

UL Lafayette is providing free, on-campus testing for members of both sororities and the fraternity; it was continuing to follow guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health. As an additional health and safety precaution, all student organizations were being restricted to virtual-only activities for two weeks.

In accordance with federal and state laws, UL Lafayettte will not identify which sororities or fraternities are involved and cannot discuss details about individual cases.

The positive cases will be added to the university’s public COVID-19 dashboard once they are confirmed through documentation submitted by the affected individuals.

University officials encouraged students, faculty and staff members to take advantage this week of free, on-campus COVID-19 testing, available from 9-3 through Friday at Cypress Lake Plaza at the intersection of Hebrard Boulevard and Boucher Street.

Participants should register on the campus website, print the voucher, and bring it with them to their appointment. In addition, members of the University community should continue to:

• Monitor their health daily and, if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, stay home and seek medical attention;

• Wear a mask or face covering when on campus;

• Keep at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others;

• Avoid congregating;

• Cover their mouths and noses with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and discard used tissues;

• Wash their hands for 20 seconds using water and soap;

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and

• Visit https://louisiana.edu/covid19 for resources related to UL Lafayette’s continuing response to COVID-19.