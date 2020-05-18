Youngsville businesses that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus shutdown could get a credit from the city this summer on their utility bills.

The Youngsville City Council approved a resolution during its regular meeting Thursday to give a two-month water and sewer credit to businesses that have been "adversely affected" by the COVID-19 crisis.

The credits wouldn't come until later this summer, and businesses will have to apply for them. Approved businesses would essentially be refunded for their March and April utilities bills.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We know the benefit that these businesses do for our community," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter during the meeting. "The sales tax that they contribute to infrastructure improvements, public safety, recreational opportunities that benefit the entire community."

The credits probably won't make the difference between a business succeeding or failing, especially because disconnections and late fees are waived for the next few weeks as part of the state's public health emergency declaration.

More than anything, according to Councilman Ken Stansbury, it's a gesture of support for businesses in Youngsville.

"These businesses have invested their livelihoods," Stansbury said during the meeting. "Sometimes, these are dreams of theirs to open up a business, and it might not be a whole lot, but this just seemed like the best option, a good gesture back to our business community to say we care about you."

Youngsville, which is mostly a residential community, has become known as a business-friendly city in recent years, in large part due to the waiving of permit fees for new businesses.

Ritter said the city can afford to cover the utilities bills for March and April for all businesses in Youngsville if necessary, but he thinks only a fraction will apply and qualify for the relief.

Youngsville businesses will have until July 31 to apply for the credit, which will be applied to their account for future utilities payments.

Councilman Gary Williams, the only one to vote against the proclamation, questioned how the applications will be vetted and whether it's within their rights to refund city money to businesses.

Ritter admitted that some businesses, such as grocery stores, had higher sales tax revenues for March than normal. He expects those kinds of businesses won't apply for the credit.

"They would apply," the mayor said. "And they would have to attest that their sales have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. I think we know the types of businesses that have been doing really well, and I think that you don't have to drive too far around to realize who is not doing that well."

George Knox, the city's attorney, said it's legally within their right to provide the credit to businesses for utilities fees they've already paid to the city.

"By giving them a credit, we're not writing checks out of city funds to each individual business owner and saying 'Go spend the money however you want to spend it,'" Knox said. "We're simply giving them a credit and essentially waiving a fee for service that we provide. And I think we're perfectly within our rights."