Hospice of Acadiana on Monday announced new protocols to ensure safety for homebound and facility-based care.
In an issued statement, the non-profit hospice listed these new steps, which include decreased weekly visits for stable, non-transitioning patients; use of disposable scrubs and foot covers for each visit; sanitation of all equipment after visits; limits to volunteer interaction; continuing daily monitoring for staff wellness; and staff avoidance of highly populated areas — personally and professionally.
“This pandemic is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Camille Claibourne, RN, PhD and member of the Hospice of Acadiana Board of Directors. “Undoubtedly, this could get worse before it gets better. However, by exercising prudent care practices, and acting out of an abundance of caution, we are able to reduce the risk of exposure for our patients and their families.”
Kacee Schexnayder Thompson, executive director of the hospice’s foundation, said its average daily census is about 160 people in nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living situations. She said there are almost 200 trained volunteers, many of whom give caregivers “a break” for a couple of hours to pray, read or play cards with patients.
In its statement, Hospice said the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are “at greatest risk.” Karl Broussard, CEO of Hospice of Acadiana, said new protocols will make help minimize risk to those Hospice serves.
Thompson said the best help the public can provide is through online donations at hospiceacadiana.com.